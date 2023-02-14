ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fidens Brewing Company is set to open a taproom at 897 Broadway in Albany, next to Wolff’s Biergarten. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 13.

“Since the beginning we have always envisioned a space where our community can feel at home,” said the owners in a Facebook post. “It has been a long road traveled to get to this point and we could not have done it without the love and support of our family, friends and you.”

The new taproom will be in Albany’s warehouse district. Other businesses currently in the area include Nine Pin Cider, The Copper Crow, Tanpopo Ramen, Lost & Found, Druthers, and Fort Orange Brewing.

Fidens Brewing opened its brewery and tasting room at 10 Walker Way in Colonie in 2019. Its brewing operation will continue to take place at that location.

“Official opening date will depend on how the buildout progresses and when we feel we have created a worthy space for you to enjoy,” said the owners. They have created a separate Instagram account for the Albany taproom if you would like to keep up to date on its progress.

“Thank you all for the constant support and we are anxious to sit down and have a beer and some food from our kitchen with you,” said the owners.