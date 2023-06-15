ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18. If you don’t already have plans with your dad, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials to celebrate the day.

Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar, Albany

Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar is hosting a special Father’s Day brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 452-1000.

German-American Club of Albany

The German-American Club of Albany is hosting a Father’s Day picnic at 32 Cherry Street from noon to 6 p.m. The picnic includes German wurst platters, hot dogs, potato salad, beers, and more. There will also be live German music.

Tugboat Tavern, Cohoes

Tugboat Tavern is serving Father’s Day specials which include Bacon Wrapped Filet, Ribeye Steak, and Surf & Turf. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 233-1085.

Donnie Magoos, Cohoes

Donnie Magoos is serving a special Father’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free pint for Dad. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 203-6244.

The Babbling Brook, Berne

The Babbling Brook is offering a special Father’s Day menu that includes Chicken & Waffles Pizza, Spicy Beer Clams, BBQ Pulled pork Sundae, and Lobster Roll. You can view the full menu on the Babbling Brook Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 308-9988.

Panza’s, Saratoga Springs

Panza’s is serving a special Father’s Day menu that includes Beef Carpaccio, Kentucky Bourbon Corn Chowder, and Braised Beef Bolognese. you can view the full menu on the Panza’s website. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-6882.

Morton’s the Steakhouse, Saratoga Springs

Morton’s has special Father’s Day hours on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The menu includes slow-roasted Prime Rib topped with Au Jus and Whipped Horseradish. You can make a reservation on the Resy website.

The Olde Bryan Inn, Saratoga Springs

The Olde Bryan Inn has a special Father’s Day menu which includes Chicken Ratatouille, Baked Salmon Oscar, and a BBQ Ribs and Fried Chicken platter. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 587-2990.

The Saratoga Winery, Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga Winery is offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet includes charcuterie, a breakfast bar, pizza, salad, pasta, a burger bar, and more. You can view the full menu on the Saratoga Winery Facebook page.

Dad’s first beer will be free and there will be live music from noon to 3 p.m. You can email Reservations@TheSaratogaWinery.com to make a reservation.

Brasserie Benelux, Saratoga Springs

Brasserie Benelux is offering Father’s Day specials in addition to its regular menu and brunch menu from noon to 9 p.m The specials include Chicken Shnitzel Berlin, Bavarian Pork Spare Ribs, and Blackened Angus Ribeye. You can view the full menu on the Brasserie Benelux Facebook page. For reservations, you can call (518) 682-6950.

Ripe Tomato, Malta

The Ripe Tomato is serving its regular Sunday brunch, but also has Father’s Day specials for dinner. The specials include Chicken Francaise, Crab Cakes Milanese, and Prime Rib. You can view the full menu on the Ripe Tomato website. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 581-1530.

Spice Malabar, Clifton Park

Spice Malabar is offering a special Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch includes Tandoori Kababs, seafood, salads, and appetizers. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 478-8087.

Ravenswood Pub, Clifton Park

Ravenswood Pub is offering a special Father’s Day menu, which includes scallops, shrimp cocktail, pork chops, and mac and cheese. You can view the full menu on the Ravenswood Pub Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 371-8771.

19th Hole Cafe, Duanesburg

19th Hole Cafe is serving a special Father’s Day menu that includes calamari, shrimp cocktail, prime rib, and chicken riggies. You can view the full menu on the 19th Hole Cafe Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 355-2314.