ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farming Man Fest is returning to Indian Ladder Farms for its ninth year on Saturday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival celebrates New York’s breweries and the brewing industry.
The event features 30 upstate breweries, three distilleries, five bands, and four DJs. Since organizers are expecting a large turnout, they’ve doubled the number of tickets available from last year.
Attendees can enjoy full pints of their choice drink with each drink ticket. Food will be available from Indian Ladder Farms in the event space. The Tasting Room, Biergarten, the Yellow Rock Cafe, and Farm Market will all also be open on that day.
The event includes water play and space for lawn games and picnicking, as well as craft vendors. This year’s featured bands and DJs include:
- Televisionaries
- Super 400
- Precious Metals
- Blasé Debris
- The College Farm,
- DJ Ritz Carlton
- DJ Dad Bod
- DJ Space Wolf & Master Peace
- DJ Chooch and Boose
Breweries and distilleries
- Active Ingredient Brewing Company
- Allied Brewing Company
- Artisanal Brew Works
- Blackman Brewery
- Bolton Landing Brewing Company
- Brewery at CIA
- Brown’s Brewing Co.
- Bound By Fate Brewing
- Cantina Cantina
- Community Beer Works
- Common Roots Brewing Company
- Dancing Grain Farm Brewery
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Fidens
- Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company
- Nine Pin Cider Works
- ONCO Fermentations
- Paradox Brewery
- Rare Form Brewing Company
- The Real McCoy Beer Co.
- Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
- Rockland Cider
- Seven Points Brewery
- St. James Brewery
- Slate Town Brewing Company
- Slow Fox Farm Brewery
- Saranac Brewery
- Thin Man Brewery
- Unified Beerworks
- übergeek Brewery
- Wayward Lane Brewing
- West Kill Brewing
- Whitman Brewing
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
- Albany Distilling Co.
- Black Button Distillery
- New Scotland Spirits
For those who want to come to just enjoy the music and food, tickets are $30. General Admission tickets for those 21 years and over are $35, and include a commemorative pint glass. Those under 13 years old are $10, and there are additional fees for camping. The price of food and drinks is not included with admission. Tickets are available on the Farming Man website.