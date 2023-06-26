ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farming Man Fest is returning to Indian Ladder Farms for its ninth year on Saturday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival celebrates New York’s breweries and the brewing industry.

The event features 30 upstate breweries, three distilleries, five bands, and four DJs. Since organizers are expecting a large turnout, they’ve doubled the number of tickets available from last year.

Attendees can enjoy full pints of their choice drink with each drink ticket. Food will be available from Indian Ladder Farms in the event space. The Tasting Room, Biergarten, the Yellow Rock Cafe, and Farm Market will all also be open on that day.

The event includes water play and space for lawn games and picnicking, as well as craft vendors. This year’s featured bands and DJs include:

Televisionaries

Super 400

Precious Metals

Blasé Debris

The College Farm,

DJ Ritz Carlton

DJ Dad Bod

DJ Space Wolf & Master Peace

DJ Chooch and Boose

Breweries and distilleries

Active Ingredient Brewing Company

Allied Brewing Company

Artisanal Brew Works

Blackman Brewery

Bolton Landing Brewing Company

Brewery at CIA

Brown’s Brewing Co.

Bound By Fate Brewing

Cantina Cantina

Community Beer Works

Common Roots Brewing Company

Dancing Grain Farm Brewery

Druthers Brewing Company

Fidens

Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company

Nine Pin Cider Works

ONCO Fermentations

Paradox Brewery

Rare Form Brewing Company

The Real McCoy Beer Co.

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

Rockland Cider

Seven Points Brewery

St. James Brewery

Slate Town Brewing Company

Slow Fox Farm Brewery

Saranac Brewery

Thin Man Brewery

Unified Beerworks

übergeek Brewery

Wayward Lane Brewing

West Kill Brewing

Whitman Brewing

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Albany Distilling Co.

Black Button Distillery

New Scotland Spirits

For those who want to come to just enjoy the music and food, tickets are $30. General Admission tickets for those 21 years and over are $35, and include a commemorative pint glass. Those under 13 years old are $10, and there are additional fees for camping. The price of food and drinks is not included with admission. Tickets are available on the Farming Man website.