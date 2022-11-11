Scarlet Knife in the the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scarlet Knife, a farm-to-table concept restaurant, has officially opened in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The restaurant’s bar opened on Thursday and the dining room opens Friday at 5 p.m.

Paul Dimm is the owner and executive chef of the restaurant. According to the Scarlet KNife website, Dimm graduated from The Culinary Institute of America and worked in places such as Aspen, Colorado, and The Grand Ole Opry and Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

The menu includes soups, salads, oysters, charcuterie boards, bass, scallops, tuna, chicken, and beef. You can view the full menu on the Scarlet Knife website.

The former Kmart property was bought by Bill Lia, the owner of Lia Auto Group and Vent Fitness, in 2017. In addition to Scarlet Knife, current tenants include Vent Fitness and The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge. Upcoming tenants include Dogtopia, Philadelphia Rock Gym, and Convergence Craft.

According to the website, Scarlet Knife will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can make a reservation through the website or by calling (518) 808-4100.