DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Javier Villatoro and Casey Carroll met in 2014 while working in San Francisco. Now, 10 years and two kids later, they are opening up their own restaurant in Delmar.

Coray Kitchen will be located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy and Grove Bistro space at 360 Delaware Avenue. After looking at several restaurant spaces over the past year, Carroll, who is from Delmar, wanted to stay close to home.

“Food is about community, connection, and love to us, and it is so special to be able to offer a restaurant and gathering place in the heart of Delmar,” said Carroll.

Villatoro, who was born in Honduras, is also the executive chef and will be bringing his culinary traditions to the Delmar community. The seasonal and from-scratch menu will include fresh produce and products from Hudson Valley farms and the owner’s own backyard garden.

Coray Kitchen will have a fresh oyster bar, as well as small plates, entrees, and desserts. Carroll said they are still developing the opening menu and it will be posted to the Coray Kitchen website and social media pages around mid-October.

“When we did a menu tasting the other day, we were all blown away by Chef Javier’s fresh burrata small plate,” said Carroll. “This features butternut squash puree, flash-fried brussel sprout leaves, burrata, and a drizzle of hot honey and seasoned pepitas.”

The owners are in the process of redesigning and painting the space to make it their own. Carroll’s company, BWB, developed the branding with local artist Grecia Charry. Their neighbor helped them take photos for the Coray website and they are working with expert Greg Hedderman to develop the bar area.

“These kinds of relationships are so important to us and we can’t wait to build out more partnerships for special events, programs, and local initiatives,” said Carroll.

Carroll and Villatoro are hoping to open Coray Kitchen in November, pending their temporary liquor license permit approval. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with private and special events on Sundays and Mondays.