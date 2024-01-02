AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Second Act Spirits, a New York farm distillery, is set to open a tasting room in the Amsterdam Clocktower at 37 Prospect Street. Owners Rich and Stacey Michaels got the plans approved by the Amsterdam Planning Commission on December 27.

“Amsterdam has some great buildings, local history and currently has no craft beverage producers in town,” said the owners. “We have been involved in some beer events in Amsterdam in the past and there seems to be a great sense of community.”

The tasting room will be serving samples of Second Act’s vodka and whiskey products and cocktails. They’ll also be offering light food options such as charcuterie, appetizers, and soups, as well as merchandise.

“This is one of the advantages of being a farm distillery license,” said the owners. “Other types of distilling licenses cannot offer merchandise.”

Second Act Spirits is currently leasing production capacity at Schenectady Distilling in Glenville. They are looking to eventually move production to their own facility in Amsterdam. Second Act currently self-distributes its products in Amsterdam and elsewhere in the Capital Region.

The space has to go through minimal renovations, said the owners, and they’ll be installing an old bar given to them by Common Roots Brewing Company. Second Act Spirits submitted a permit application to the New York State Liquor Authority to open the tasting room, which needs to be approved before it opens. The owners said they do not yet have a timeframe for that approval.

“We are excited to continue our careers in the craft beverage business,” said the owners.