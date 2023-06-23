HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Food Festival is set to return to Henry Hudson Riverfront Park on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The festival includes a variety of food vendors and food trucks. There will also be live classic rock music by Jarrod from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors
- Anointed Fellowship Christian Assembly
- Big Guy Hot Sauce
- Catskill Mountain Woodworking
- Church St. Catering
- Columbia Recovery Kitchen
- Crazy Over Art
- Crystal Face Paint
- David James Catering
- Desert Destiny
- Emi’s Garden
- HappieBean
- Josh Kid Caterer
- Kelly’s Creations
- Krupa Bros. Pierogi Co.
- La Ruta Del Sol
- Lemon Love
- Marilyn
- Medical Relief for Ukraine
- Mr. Ding-a-Ling
- New Scotland Spirits
- New York Soda Jerks
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits
- Peeta Pockets
- Pixie Floss
- Pura Vida Kettle Corn
- Reggae Boy
- Samybrichocolate
- Smash Burger
- Taste of Sugar
- Yanis Food
The Hudson Food Festival will go on rain or shine. Henry Hudson Riverfront Park is located on Water Street behind the Amtrak station.