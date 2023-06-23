HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Food Festival is set to return to Henry Hudson Riverfront Park on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival includes a variety of food vendors and food trucks. There will also be live classic rock music by Jarrod from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors

  • Anointed Fellowship Christian Assembly
  • Big Guy Hot Sauce
  • Catskill Mountain Woodworking
  • Church St. Catering
  • Columbia Recovery Kitchen
  • Crazy Over Art
  • Crystal Face Paint
  • David James Catering
  • Desert Destiny
  • Emi’s Garden
  • HappieBean
  • Josh Kid Caterer
  • Kelly’s Creations
  • Krupa Bros. Pierogi Co.
  • La Ruta Del Sol
  • Lemon Love
  • Marilyn
  • Medical Relief for Ukraine
  • Mr. Ding-a-Ling
  • New Scotland Spirits
  • New York Soda Jerks
  • Cooper’s Daughter Spirits
  • Peeta Pockets
  • Pixie Floss
  • Pura Vida Kettle Corn
  • Reggae Boy
  • Samybrichocolate
  • Smash Burger
  • Taste of Sugar
  • Yanis Food

The Hudson Food Festival will go on rain or shine. Henry Hudson Riverfront Park is located on Water Street behind the Amtrak station.