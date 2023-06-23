HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Food Festival is set to return to Henry Hudson Riverfront Park on June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival includes a variety of food vendors and food trucks. There will also be live classic rock music by Jarrod from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors

Anointed Fellowship Christian Assembly

Big Guy Hot Sauce

Catskill Mountain Woodworking

Church St. Catering

Columbia Recovery Kitchen

Crazy Over Art

Crystal Face Paint

David James Catering

Desert Destiny

Emi’s Garden

HappieBean

Josh Kid Caterer

Kelly’s Creations

Krupa Bros. Pierogi Co.

La Ruta Del Sol

Lemon Love

Marilyn

Medical Relief for Ukraine

Mr. Ding-a-Ling

New Scotland Spirits

New York Soda Jerks

Cooper’s Daughter Spirits

Peeta Pockets

Pixie Floss

Pura Vida Kettle Corn

Reggae Boy

Samybrichocolate

Smash Burger

Taste of Sugar

Yanis Food

The Hudson Food Festival will go on rain or shine. Henry Hudson Riverfront Park is located on Water Street behind the Amtrak station.