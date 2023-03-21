SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With locations in Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park, seafood eatery Eddie F’s is being featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a YouTube channel that travels around the United States highlighting restaurants.

Owner Ed Fazzone said he received the call from an “America’s Best Restaurants” producer toward the end of 2022. At first, he thought it was a joke.

“Then we got talking and he said they’ve been following me on the internet for a while and they wanted to know if I’d be interested in being featured on the show,” said Fazzone.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be in town on April 12 to film the feature, said Fazzone. He hopes they will be able to film at both the Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park locations.

Fazzone has owned Eddie F’s in Saratoga Springs for seven years. In February, the eatery opened its second location in the former Harbor House Fish Fry building at 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Harbor House closed on November 11, 2022 after almost 50 years.

Starting in April, Fazzone said they’ll be adding soft ice cream to the Clifton Park location. In May, they’ll be starting back up the car shows like Harbor House used to have. The shows will now be on Tuesday nights instead of Thursday, said Fazzone.

During racing season, Eddie F’s has a location at the Saratoga Race Course. “I think I get good exposure at the race track, being there two years now,” said Fazzone.

To celebrate being featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” the eatery is giving away two $25 gift cards. To qualify, you must comment on the Eddie F’s Facebook post before April 12. One winner will be selected during the “America’s Best Restaurants” visit, and the other will be picked after the show premieres. “We’re trying to get people excited about it,” said Fazzone.

“We’re really honored that they called me on it, starting off as a small place in Saratoga, off the beaten path,” said Fazzone. You can watch the Eddie F’s episode on the “America’s Best Restaurants” YouTube page once it premieres.