ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 9. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.

Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for Easter in the Capital Region.

Dinosaur BBQ

  • Offering a take-home Easter meal featuring ham brined pork shoulder, three sides and a pie. Serves four to six people.
  • Address: 377 River Street in Troy
  • Last day to order is March 24 by noon. You can order your meal by calling (518) 308-0401
  • Pick-up is available April 8 or 9

The Nest

  • Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Address: 512 State Street in Schenectady
  • You can view the menu on The Nest Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 672-3018

Cornell’s in Little Italy

The Edison Club

  • Offering an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Address: 891 Riverview Road in Rexford
  • You can view the menu on the Edison Club Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 399-2393 ext. 302

Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante

  • Offering an Easter brunch buffet with seatings at 9:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
  • Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill
  • You can view the menu on Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202

Turf Tavern

  • Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
  • You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671

Panza’s Restaurant

The Hideaway

Emma Jayne’s Restaurant

  • Offering Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Address: 1475 Route 9 in Clifton Park
  • You can view the menu on the Emma Jayne’s Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 982-1526

Van Patten Golf Club

  • Offering Easter brunch with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park
  • You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700

The Iron’s Edge

The Mansion of Saratoga

The Bridge Walk at Perthshire

  • Offering Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Address: 112 Perthshire Drive in Amsterdam
  • You can view the menu on The Bridge Walk
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 883-5123

Morgan & Co Restaurant

  • Offering both Easter brunch and dinner
  • Address: 65 Ridge Street in Glens Falls
  • You can view the menu on the Morgan & Co website
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 409-8060