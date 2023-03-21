ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 9. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.
Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for Easter in the Capital Region.
Dinosaur BBQ
- Offering a take-home Easter meal featuring ham brined pork shoulder, three sides and a pie. Serves four to six people.
- Address: 377 River Street in Troy
- Last day to order is March 24 by noon. You can order your meal by calling (518) 308-0401
- Pick-up is available April 8 or 9
The Nest
- Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 512 State Street in Schenectady
- You can view the menu on The Nest Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 672-3018
Cornell’s in Little Italy
- Offering the regular menu plus Easter specials with seatings at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Address: 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady
- You can view the specials on the Cornell’s in Little Italy Facebook page
- You can make a reservation on the Resy website or by calling (518) 630-5002
The Edison Club
- Offering an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 891 Riverview Road in Rexford
- You can view the menu on the Edison Club Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 399-2393 ext. 302
Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante
- Offering an Easter brunch buffet with seatings at 9:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
- Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill
- You can view the menu on Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202
Turf Tavern
- Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
- You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671
Panza’s Restaurant
- Offering a special Easter menu
- Address: 129 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs
- You can view the menu on the Panza’s website
- You can make a reservation on the Resy website
The Hideaway
- Offering Easter brunch with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Address: 35 Gracemoore Road in Saratoga Springs
- You can view the menu on The Hideaway Facebook page
- You can buy tickets on the golf club’s website
Emma Jayne’s Restaurant
- Offering Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1475 Route 9 in Clifton Park
- You can view the menu on the Emma Jayne’s Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 982-1526
Van Patten Golf Club
- Offering Easter brunch with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park
- You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700
The Iron’s Edge
- Offering Easter brunch with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Address: 1366 Route 67 in Ballston Spa (in Ballston Spa Country Club)
- You can view the menu on The Iron’s Edge Facebook page.
- You can buy tickets on the golf club’s website
The Mansion of Saratoga
- Offering an Easter Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 801 Route 29 in Rock City Falls
- You can view the menu on The Mansion Facebook page
- You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website
The Bridge Walk at Perthshire
- Offering Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 112 Perthshire Drive in Amsterdam
- You can view the menu on The Bridge Walk
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 883-5123
Morgan & Co Restaurant
- Offering both Easter brunch and dinner
- Address: 65 Ridge Street in Glens Falls
- You can view the menu on the Morgan & Co website
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 409-8060