ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 9. If you’re thinking about going out for brunch or dinner to celebrate, you may want to plan ahead because many restaurants require reservations, and seats are filling up fast.

Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for Easter in the Capital Region.

Dinosaur BBQ

Offering a take-home Easter meal featuring ham brined pork shoulder, three sides and a pie. Serves four to six people.

Address: 377 River Street in Troy

Last day to order is March 24 by noon. You can order your meal by calling (518) 308-0401

Pick-up is available April 8 or 9

The Nest

Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 512 State Street in Schenectady

You can view the menu on The Nest Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 672-3018

Cornell’s in Little Italy

Offering the regular menu plus Easter specials with seatings at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Address: 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady

You can view the specials on the Cornell’s in Little Italy Facebook page

You can make a reservation on the Resy website or by calling (518) 630-5002

The Edison Club

Offering an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 891 Riverview Road in Rexford

You can view the menu on the Edison Club Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 399-2393 ext. 302

Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante

Offering an Easter brunch buffet with seatings at 9:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill

You can view the menu on Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202

Turf Tavern

Offering Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia

You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671

Panza’s Restaurant

Offering a special Easter menu

Address: 129 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs

You can view the menu on the Panza’s website

You can make a reservation on the Resy website

The Hideaway

Offering Easter brunch with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Address: 35 Gracemoore Road in Saratoga Springs

You can view the menu on The Hideaway Facebook page

You can buy tickets on the golf club’s website

Emma Jayne’s Restaurant

Offering Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1475 Route 9 in Clifton Park

You can view the menu on the Emma Jayne’s Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 982-1526

Van Patten Golf Club

Offering Easter brunch with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park

You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700

The Iron’s Edge

Offering Easter brunch with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Address: 1366 Route 67 in Ballston Spa (in Ballston Spa Country Club)

You can view the menu on The Iron’s Edge Facebook page.

You can buy tickets on the golf club’s website

The Mansion of Saratoga

Offering an Easter Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 801 Route 29 in Rock City Falls

You can view the menu on The Mansion Facebook page

You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website

The Bridge Walk at Perthshire

Offering Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 112 Perthshire Drive in Amsterdam

You can view the menu on The Bridge Walk

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 883-5123

Morgan & Co Restaurant