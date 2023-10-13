PINE HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dutchess County restaurant has been recognized by the New York Times. Stissing House in Pine Plains was one of the 50 restaurants that made the New York Times third annual “The Restaurant List” for 2023.

“The Restaurant List” was released in September. It features 50 places around the United States that the New York Times is most excited about. Half of this year’s list includes new restaurants that have opened since the 2022 restaurant list was published.

“Despite the upheavals in recent years, this is an expansive moment for independent restaurants,” said the New york Times. “We can’t help but feel that cities and towns in the United States are better to eat in today than they have ever been.”

Stissing House is owned by Clare de Boer and is in a historic tavern with an open hearth. The menu includes coal-roasted day-boat scallops, wood-roasted Snowdance chicken, smoked heritage pork country ribs, and more.

“Practically everything here is cooked over a wood fire, often seasoned with not much more than some herbs, salt, and Ms. de Boer’s deft, seemingly magical, touch,” said the New York Times.

For New York, Stissing House is the only restaurant outside of New York City. The eatery is located at 7801 South Main Street in Pine Plains. You can view the full Stissing House menu on the eatery’s website. To view the full New York Times restaurant list, you can visit the New York Times website.