COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Durrant’s at Van Schaick is closing inside the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. Owners Courtney and Tommy Durrant made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 1.

“This was a very difficult, emotional decision for us as we held tremendous hope when we expanded our Cohoes footprint beyond Signal 30,” said the Durrants. “However, the nature of a seasonal business down here on the island has become apparent and forced us into this decision.”

Durrant’s at Van Schaick opened in March. The restaurant space was formerly occupied by Max410, which is now at the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.

The Durrant’s menu includes crab cakes, fish and chips, chicken alfredo, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

The Durrants also own Signal 30 BBQ at 201 Columbia Street in Cohoes. They will be keeping that restaurant open serving burgers, tacos, nachos, steak sandwiches, and more.

Durrant’s at Van Schaick’s last day will be January 27. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until then. You can call (518) 244-5045 to make a reservation.

“We are so grateful for the community support that has shown up for us the past few months,” said the Durrants. “It’s truly been a delight serving you.”