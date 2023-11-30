SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ has opened a new shop in Schaghticoke. The location officially opened on Tuesday, November 28.

The Dunkin’ is located at 6 Main Street. It’s in the Shop ‘n Save plaza, across the street from the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds.

Before this Dunkin’ opened, the closest location was about 12 minutes away in Mechanicville. Other Dunkin’s in the area include Halfmoon, Clifton Park, Ballston Lake, Troy and Hoosick Falls.

Dunkin’ has been remodeling stores and holding grand reopenings around the Capital Region including in Schenectady, Rensselaer and Albany Counties. These next-generation stores feature a modern design, an innovative tap system for drinks, and a dedicated space for mobile pickups.

Details on a grand opening celebration for the Schaghticoke location have not been announced yet. You can view the menu on the Dunkin’ website.