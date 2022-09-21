CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park has officially opened, but only for take-out. The brewery is still waiting on its liquor license to fully open the new location.

Take-out is available for pick-up or delivery. You can order every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Mealeo website.

The company said it could be another two weeks before that license is issued. Druthers made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The company also released a sneak peek of its fall menu in the post.

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh and Senator Daphne Jordan both offered help in getting Druthers its liquor license quicker. “Sorry to hear about the delay. If you would like my help, please give my Albany or Ballston Spa office a call!” said Walsh.

“Call your State Legislators. My office routinely gets it done in a day with a phone call,” said Jordan. “I would help, but don’t represent Clifton Park. My family members are Druthers fans so we’re anxiously awaiting your opening!”

In a Facebook post on August 22, Druthers said they were “on track” for a September 15 opening. The company delayed that opening date a few days before because the liquor license wasn’t issued yet. Druthers originally planned for an August 2022 opening.

The company announced on Facebook in November 2021 that it was opening a new location in Clifton Park. Druthers broke ground on the new 5-acre space on November 10 and released renderings of what it would look like.

The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive. Druthers has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.