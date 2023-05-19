ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time ever, Druthers Brewing Company is bringing guests behind the scenes at its Albany location. Ten winners and a guest of their choosing will get to tour the warehouse, hear from brewers and have a tasting on June 10 at 1 p.m.

Druthers also became owners of 550 Waterfront in Saratoga Springs, which recently opened for the season. The location offers views of Saratoga Lake and the menu is different than its other locations. Druthers has other locations in Albany, Schenectady, downtown Saratoga Springs, and Clifton Park.

To enter to win, you can visit the Druthers website. You can also view the menus for each Druthers location on the brewery’s website.