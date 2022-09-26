CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn’t gotten the license yet.

In a Facebook post on August 22, Druthers said they were “on track” for a September 15 opening. The company delayed that opening date a few days before because the liquor license wasn’t issued yet. Druthers originally planned for an August 2022 opening.

The company announced on Facebook in November 2021 that it was opening a new location in Clifton Park. Druthers broke ground on the new 5-acre space on November 10 and released renderings of what it would look like.

The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive. Druthers has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.