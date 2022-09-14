CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Druthers Brewing Company has delayed the opening date of its Clifton Park location. The restaurant was scheduled to open on Thursday, September 15.

“We are wrapping up construction and attending to final details. We are waiting on one last license to come through and then we are all set to open. We will keep everyone in the loop on our opening date,” said Druthers in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to open this Thursday as planned.”

No new opening date has been set yet. In a Facebook post on August 22, Druthers said they were “on track” for a September 15 opening. This was after they originally planned for an August 2022 opening.

The company announced on Facebook in November 2021 that it was opening a new location in Clifton Park. Druthers broke ground on the new 5-acre space on November 10 and released renderings of what it would look like.

The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive. Druthers has three other locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.