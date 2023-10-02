SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Coffee Traders, located at 447 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, is closing. Owner Scott Swedish made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 30.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the closing of our Saratoga location on October 29,” read the post. “We are hoping to be open in Schenectady in November.”

Sweedish said the shop’s lease is not being extended. Saratoga Coffee Traders could have stayed open until December but he wanted to close at the end of October to give his employees time to find employment before the holidays.

Swedish told NEWS10 that the circumstances were beyond their control. He still wants to have a shop in Saratoga Springs and is looking for a space.

“I don’t know if I want to be on Broadway,” said Sweedish. “I would love to be in the Arts District and have a smaller shop.”

On October 30, he’ll be moving the equipment from Saratoga to Schenectady. He encourages those looking for another coffee shop to check out The Broadway Grind at 493 Broadway which recently reopened under new ownership.

In November 2022, Sweidish announced that Saratoga Coffee Traders would be opening another location on Jay Street in Schenectady. He stresses that he did not plan to open the Schenectady location to replace the Saratoga Springs shop.

Saratoga Coffee Traders originally opened in downtown Saratoga Springs in 2006. The shop switched owners in 2008. In 2009, Swedish started working at the shop and he bought the business in 2017.

“It’s not the end, though. We will be back. We are still online. We are still in Schenectady,” said Swedish. “My wife tells me all of the time, ‘You have a 100% success rate at surviving.’ I’m a Sagittarius, and my wife is a Scorpio. With my determined nature and her ability to transform, you can bet we’re not finished in Saratoga yet. See you soon.”