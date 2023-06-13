ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want to grab some food while with your dog on a long trip, running errands, or if you simply want to spend time with your dog away from home, several restaurants in the Capital Region have pet-friendly patios. Here are some places where you can go out to eat with your dog in the Capital Region.

Albany

  • The Olde English Pub, 683 Broadway in Albany
  • Albany Ale & Oyster, 281 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
  • Mr. Bumbles Café, 263 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
  • McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square in Albany

Schenectady

  • MORE Perreca’s, 31 North Jay Street in Schenectady
  • Cornells in Little Italy, 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady

Troy

  • Iron Works Grill, 15 Campbell Avenue in Troy

Cohoes

  • Table 41 Brewing Company, 188 Remsen Street in Cohoes

Latham

  • Beer Bones Taproom, 594 Loudon Road in Latham

North Greenbush

  • Junior’s Bar & Grill, 48 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush

Saratoga Springs

  • Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, 511 Route 9P in Saratoga Springs
  • The Brick At 2 West, 2 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Malta

  • The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta
  • Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, 113 Route 9P in Malta
  • Active Ingredient Brewing Company, 2443 Route 9 in Malta

Ballston Lake

  • Galway Rock Vineyard & Winery, 998 Route 50 in Ballston Lake

Clifton Park

  • Seven Bistro, 7 Northside Drive in Clifton Park

Queensbury

  • The Heidelberg Inn, 352 Quaker Road in Queensbury
  • Adirondack Winery, 395 Big Bay Road in Queensbury