ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want to grab some food while with your dog on a long trip, running errands, or if you simply want to spend time with your dog away from home, several restaurants in the Capital Region have pet-friendly patios. Here are some places where you can go out to eat with your dog in the Capital Region.
Albany
- The Olde English Pub, 683 Broadway in Albany
- Albany Ale & Oyster, 281 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Mr. Bumbles Café, 263 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square in Albany
Schenectady
- MORE Perreca’s, 31 North Jay Street in Schenectady
- Cornells in Little Italy, 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady
Troy
- Iron Works Grill, 15 Campbell Avenue in Troy
Cohoes
- Table 41 Brewing Company, 188 Remsen Street in Cohoes
Latham
- Beer Bones Taproom, 594 Loudon Road in Latham
North Greenbush
- Junior’s Bar & Grill, 48 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush
Saratoga Springs
- Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, 511 Route 9P in Saratoga Springs
- The Brick At 2 West, 2 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs
Malta
- The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta
- Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, 113 Route 9P in Malta
- Active Ingredient Brewing Company, 2443 Route 9 in Malta
Ballston Lake
- Galway Rock Vineyard & Winery, 998 Route 50 in Ballston Lake
Clifton Park
- Seven Bistro, 7 Northside Drive in Clifton Park
Queensbury
- The Heidelberg Inn, 352 Quaker Road in Queensbury
- Adirondack Winery, 395 Big Bay Road in Queensbury