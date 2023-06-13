ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want to grab some food while with your dog on a long trip, running errands, or if you simply want to spend time with your dog away from home, several restaurants in the Capital Region have pet-friendly patios. Here are some places where you can go out to eat with your dog in the Capital Region.

Albany

The Olde English Pub, 683 Broadway in Albany

Albany Ale & Oyster, 281 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Mr. Bumbles Café, 263 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square in Albany

Schenectady

MORE Perreca’s, 31 North Jay Street in Schenectady

Cornells in Little Italy, 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady

Troy

Iron Works Grill, 15 Campbell Avenue in Troy

Cohoes

Table 41 Brewing Company, 188 Remsen Street in Cohoes

Latham

Beer Bones Taproom, 594 Loudon Road in Latham

North Greenbush

Junior’s Bar & Grill, 48 North Greenbush Road in North Greenbush

Saratoga Springs

Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern, 511 Route 9P in Saratoga Springs

The Brick At 2 West, 2 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Malta

The Sugar Fairy Bakes, 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta

Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, 113 Route 9P in Malta

Active Ingredient Brewing Company, 2443 Route 9 in Malta

Ballston Lake

Galway Rock Vineyard & Winery, 998 Route 50 in Ballston Lake

Clifton Park

Seven Bistro, 7 Northside Drive in Clifton Park

Queensbury