DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 333 Cafe in Delmar has permanently closed after 20 years. Owner Libby Thomas made the announcement on Facebook on October 7.

“I’m closing the restaurant officially. We survived the Delaware Avenue road work and COVID. We’re having some new complications. After 20 years… time for a new gig,” said Thomas in the Facebook post.

On the 333 Cafe website, Thomas made some additional comments about the closure. “We have made some great friends and it has made the decision that much harder. It is apparent that the new ownership is going to be…. problematic,” said Thomas in a message on the website.

333 Cafe opened at 333 Delaware Avenue around the early 2000s with Thomas working as a chef. Several years later, Thomas bought the restaurant with a fellow chef.