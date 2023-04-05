DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Delmar Bistro, located at 180 Delaware Avenue, is closing after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 4.

“We just can’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic,” Leffler told NEWS10. “We incurred debt trying to stay afloat through it and I just want to cut my losses. It doesn’t look like things will improve anytime soon. All of the mom and pop businesses are hanging on by a thread. It’s a shame.”

Delmar Bistro’s last day of service will be April 29. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are grateful for all of your support over the years,” said Leffler in the Facebook post. “It’s so hard to say goodbye.”