ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those in search of some Nashville-style hot chicken, look no further! Dave’s Hot Chicken will be holding their grand opening in Albany on Friday at 1206 Western Ave, across from the University of Albany campus at 10:30 a.m.

Diners can delight in tenders and sliders that come with Dave’s sauce and choose from 6 different spice levels ranging from Lite Mild to Reaper. Warning! To those brave enough who think they can handle the Reaper heat, you must sign a waiver first.

The interior of the restaurant features graffiti designs collaborated by Splatter Haus and DEHMQ. The company and the artist flew out to Albany and spent two days absorbing the many aspects of the city and based the graffiti designs off of the feel and vibes that they got.

The restaurant will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.