QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fried chicken chain with a penchant for heat is coming to a plaza at the corner of Quaker Road and Upper Glen Street this month. If you pass by Queensbury Plaza, chances are good that you can see its colorful sign from the road.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens a new location at the plaza, 756 Upper Glen St. in Queensbury, on Friday, Nov. 17. The eatery will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays-Thusdays, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The new location is located next to Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The Dave’s Hot Chicken menu is what it says on the sign. The restaurant offers chicken tenders and sliders at seven degrees of heat: No spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot, and reaper. Sides include fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, and kale slaw.

Dave’s Hot Chicken originated in Los Angeles, California, starting off as a stand in a parking lot. The chain now has open or upcoming locations in 31 states, as well as a presence in Canada, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.