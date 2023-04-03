AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dave’s Hot Chicken, a national hot chicken chain, is set to open a new location in the Town of Amsterdam. The restaurant will be located at 4930 State Highway 30 and will be opening at the end of April, a Dave’s Hot Chicken spokesperson confirms.

The Dave’s Hot Chicken menu includes chicken tenders and sliders with six different levels of heat: lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper. The restaurant also has fries, mac and cheese and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Dave’s Hot Chicken website.

The restaurant will be open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Dave’s Hot Chicken has one other location in the area at 1206 Western Avenue in Albany.