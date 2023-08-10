ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Barstool Sports’ founder and re-established owner Dave Portnoy recently reviewed Sovrana’s Pizza and Deli in Albany. The pizzeria is just one of many the pizza reviewer has stopped by recently in the Capital Region.

Portnoy, also known as El Presidente or “El Pres,” was quick to compliment Sovrana’s establishment, saying “They got the deli, they got the cannolis, they got this, they got that, love the place.” He also gave a quick review of one of their cookies after seeing a sign stating each customer is limited to six at a time.

“They’re pretty great,” Portnoy said, rating them a 7.9 out of 10. “7.9 cookie. Really good cookie,” he continued.

Portnoy would go on to rate the pizza a 7.2 out of 10. The self-proclaimed tough critic has only ever given out 20 ratings of nine or higher.

“I love the family,” Portnoy mentioned. “It’s the mother, it’s the father, it’s the son.”

On top of Sovrana’s, within the Capital Region, Portnoy has recently reviewed Beer Wine Pizza (Saratoga Springs), Whitman Brewing Company (Saratoga Springs), Village Pizzeria & Ristorante (Middle Grove), Marisa’s Place (Guilderland), 151 Bar & Restaurant (Schenectady), Pizza King (Schenectady), Slice of Glenville (Schenectady), Jimmy’s Pizza and Pasta (Malta), and also reviewed a steak sandwich from Morrette’s King Steakhouse in Schenectady.