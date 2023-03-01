AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cuba Havana, a restaurant specializing in Cuban, Spanish and American cuisine, will soon be reopening in Amsterdam but in a different location. The restaurant will now be at 28 Jay Street.

Cuba Havana opened in 2018 on Forest Avenue in Amsterdam before relocating to Riverfront Center. The restaurant then closed in the spring of 2021.

In June 2020, the Montgomery County Business Development Center named Cuba Havana the Small Business of the Month. The restaurant serves authentic Cuban food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Owner Alexander Blazquez said in a Facebook post that the restaurant will be opening soon. Cuba Havana will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.