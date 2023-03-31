LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new store serving up delicious treats opened its doors in Latham on Friday. Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 in Utah and has locations in 45 states.

Now, it’s bringing its freshly baked cookies to the Capital Region for the first time. The owners are excited to be in the area.

“We have loved it, loved it,” co-owner Bre Lynn said. “Yesterday, we had a soft opening, so just word of mouth opening, and holy cow, the line was through the parking lot, and we are so, so grateful.”

A second location will be opening soon in Clifton Park in the Clifton Park Center Mall. The Latham location is in the Fresh Market Plaza.