LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crumbl Cookies will soon be opening stores in both Latham and Clifton Park. According to a Crumbl spokesperson, the Latham location at 664 New Loudon Road in the Fresh Market Plaza will officially open on March 31.

The Clifton Park location will be at 22 Clifton Country Road in the Clifton Park Center Mall. The store’s opening date has not yet been announced.

“We are so excited to bring friends and families of the Albany area together over the best box of cookies in the world,” said Taylor Robinson, one of the owners and operators of these locations. “We look forward to becoming a staple in the community.”

According to the Crumbl website, the company’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-growing and largest cookie company in the United States. Since opening its first store in 2017, the chain now has more than 600 bakeries in 47 states.

Each week, Crumbl’s menu rotates to include four to five specialty flavors, but the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie always stays on the menu. Some examples of flavors include Pink Velvet Cake, Raspberry Lemonade, Pink Doughnut, Cake Batter Blondie, and Classic Pink Sugar.

In total, Crumbl has around 200 cookie flavors. The company is also known for its pink oblong-shaped boxes, which fit each cookie side-by-side, whether it’s a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box.