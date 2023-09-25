CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crumbl Cookies is soon opening up its second Capital Region store. The Clifton Park location at 22 Clifton Country Road will have its grand opening on October 5, according to the Crumbl website.

For grand opening weekend on October 6 and 7, Crumbl is giving away a Party Box to one winner. To enter, you can tag your friends in this Facebook post, download the Crumbl app, and share a photo of yourself enjoying the grand opening for five extra entries.

The giveaway ends October 7 at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be randomly selected and contacted on October 9, said the giveaway post.

According to the Crumbl website, the company’s rapid growth has made it the fastest-growing and largest cookie company in the United States. Since opening its first store in 2017, the chain now has more than 800 bakeries in all 50 states.

Each week, Crumbl’s menu rotates to include four to five specialty flavors, but the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie always stays on the menu. The company is known for its pink oblong-shaped boxes, which fit each cookie side-by-side, whether it’s a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box.

The first Capital Region location in Latham opened in March. Both locations have the same franchise owners. Crumbl Cookies in Clifton Park will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.