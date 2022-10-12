GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mrs. Fields, a baked good and snack food store, is celebrating its grand opening in Crossgates Mall on Friday, October 14. The shop will be having special deals and freebies throughout the day.

Mrs. Fields mainly sells cookies but also has cookie cakes, brownies, chocolate-covered berries, and pretzels, among other snacks. The shop is located on the lower level of Crossgates near AT&T.

Freebies

From 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. One complimentary cookie and small coffee Kids under 12 get a free Chocolate Chip Nibbler Cookie

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The first 25 First Responders get a free small ICEE Buy a cookie get a free 20ox Coke

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The first 20 nurses get a free cookie Smoothies are buy one, get one 50% off

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first 20 teachers get a free cookie One free brownie when you spend $15 or more Buy two brownies, get one free Buy 40 Nibblers, get 20 free

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get a free small ICEE Buy two cookies, get one free

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 20 police officers get free cookies Buy a cookie cake slice, get one free

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 20 Crossgates Mall employees get one free cookie Buy two cookies, get a free 20oz soda

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Buy three regular cookies, get two free



This is Mrs. Fields’ first location in the Capital Region. Other locations in New York include New York City, Victor, Elmhurst, Buffalo, and Waterloo.