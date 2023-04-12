GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sia Crêperia will soon be opening in Crossgates Mall. The crêpe shop will be on the second level in the food court.

The crêperie is owned by Anxhel Shkulaku, an Albanian-American who came to United States in 2014. He used to own Vintage Pizza in Latham and I Love NY Pizza in Jacksonville, Florida.

Crêpes have been Shkulaku’s favorite food since he was a child. His crepes are made with 100% rice flour and are gluten free.

“We chose Crossgates Mall because we believe that people needs something new to eat,” said Shkulaku. “They want something different and healthy.”

The Sia Crêperia menu features breakfast crêpes, savory crêpes and sweet crêpes. You can view the full menu on the Sia Crêperia website.

Sia Crêperia is planning to open at the end of April. The eatery will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.