SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — DZ Restaurants, which owns Forno Bistro, Chianti Ristorante, and Boca Bistro in Saratoga Springs, is hosting its annual Corks & Cuisine Wine & Food Tasting event. The event is set for October 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features a curated selection of wines, spirits, and craft beer, as well as food from DZ’s three restaurants. There will also be a silent charity auction where guests can bid on items and experiences.

“We are excited to host our annual Corks & Cuisine event once again and are grateful for the support we have received from the community over the years,” said Nancy Bambara, Vice President & COO of DZ Restaurants. “We hope everyone will join us again this year for food, wine, and fun while supporting a great cause.”

All proceeds from the event go to The Richard Bambara Memorial Fund, which supports Uro-Oncology resident education and research at Albany Medical Center. The fund was set up in memory of Nancy Bambara’s husband who passed away in 2018 from a very rare, aggressive urological cancer.

Corks & Cuisine will take place at Forno Bistro at 541 Broadway. Admission is a suggested donation of $40 per person. You can pre-register on the DZ Restaurants website.