COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Cooks, a new cooking school in Colonie, had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on September 25. Capital Cooks offers cooking classes , as well as a co-op space for experienced chefs to guest instruct and a food production space for small food businesses to rent.

The school was founded by Paul and Caroline Barrett, who previously taught cooking classes at Different Drummer’s Kitchen when it was in Guilderland. Different Drummer’s Kitchen is now located in Crossgates Mall.

The kitchen is energy efficient and meets the clean energy goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The school has all electric induction cooktops and electric conventional ovens.

“Today was the culmination of many years of dreaming and a few years of hard work to bring our dreams to reality,” said the Barretts. “We are so thankful to the support from not only our friends and family, but to the community for welcoming us, and our fellow chefs for helping to bring our vision to fruition. We invite everyone to come to a class and learn something new!”

The cooking school is located at 12 Walker Way. You can view the class schedule on the Capital Cooks website.