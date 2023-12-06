ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Common Roots Brewing Company is working to open its new location at the former C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station at 19 Quackenbush Square. Common Roots co-founder Christian Weber said they are looking for staff and will hopefully be opening in January.

In May, Common Roots announced that they were set to buy the Albany Pump Station, with the sale reportedly going through on November 1. In June, Albany Pump Station founder Cornelius H. “Neil” Evans passed away at the age of 78. The Pump Station officially closed its doors on October 29.

Common Roots opened its flagship location in South Glens Falls in 2014. In October, the brewery opened the Common Roots Café in its Bierhall & Barrel House event center.

The Albany Outpost will have full brewing facilities, a taproom, and food offerings. It’ll have the same menu as the South Glens Falls location, said Weber.

Weber said they are in the middle of renovations on the building. They’re currently hiring management positions, beertenders, cooks, and more. Open interviews are set to be held at the Albany location on December 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and December 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.