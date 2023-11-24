GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kozel’s Restaurant, located at 1006 Route 9H in Ghent, has permanently closed its doors after almost 88 years. The restaurant officially closed on November 12.

In 1936, Frank and Eva Kozel founded the Old Post Road Tavern on Route 9H. In 1955, their children Frank Jr. and Eddie took over operations and incorporated the restaurant as Kozel’s Inc. In the 1980s, third-generation owner Gus Kozel and his wife Helen took over until they closed the restaurant to retire.

“Having served generations of families in the region, we are beyond proud of our legacy and living our mantra: ‘There are no strangers here, only friends we haven’t met,'” said the owners.

Kozel’s was best known for cutting and roasting its own meats. The menu included hamburgers, steaks, daily specials, and sandwiches, including its open-faced hot sandwiches.

“Thank you for your many years of patronage,” said the owners. “Na zdravi.”