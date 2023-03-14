COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Restaurant Week is back for 2023. The event runs from Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26.

Participating restaurants will be offering three-course meals for a fixed price. Beverages, taxes, and gratuities and not included in that price.

Participating restaurants

Reservations are strongly recommended. You can view the Colonie Restaurant Week menus on the Colonie Chamber of Commerce website.