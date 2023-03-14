COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Restaurant Week is back for 2023. The event runs from Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26.
Participating restaurants will be offering three-course meals for a fixed price. Beverages, taxes, and gratuities and not included in that price.
Participating restaurants
- 110 Grill, 664 Loudon Road in Latham, (518) 608-1049
- Arsenal City Tavern, 795 3rd Avenue in Watervliet, (518) 874-1767
- The Century House, 997 Loudon Road in Latham, (518) 785-0931 x401
- Innovo Kitchen, 1210 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, (518) 608-1466
- Martel’s Grill & Bar, 418 Consaul Road in Schenectady, (518) 982-0220
- The Parc at Trilogy, 254 Wolf Road in Latham, (518) 869-9976
- Philly Bar & Lounge, 622 Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham, (518) 785-9559
- Scarlet Knife, 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, (518) 808-4100
Reservations are strongly recommended. You can view the Colonie Restaurant Week menus on the Colonie Chamber of Commerce website.