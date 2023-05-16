COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tugboat Tavern, located at 159 Bridge Avenue in Cohoes, is up for sale. Owners Ian and Katherine Caristi said they decided to sell the business for health reasons.

“The decision to sell our business has been a difficult one,” said Katherine Caristi. “We hope to find someone that will embrace what we have grown and continue to nurture such a wonderful business.”

The Caristi’s have owned Tugboat Tavern for 16 years. They are selling the entire business including the recipes and staff, as well as the building which includes a back parking lot. Katherine said they have had some interest in it already.

While the business is up for sale, the tavern is still open under the current owners. Tugboat Tavern is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.