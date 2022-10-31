COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cafe Monocle, located at 95 Remsen Street in Cohoes, has closed its doors after three years. The cafe’s last day of service was Sunday, October 30.

Owner Kelsey Knutsen made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday. “Between the constant legal arguments, compiled with the stress of running a restaurant through a global pandemic along with rising food costs and staffing shortages, I have to take a step back and do what’s best for my physical and mental health,” said Knutsen.

Cafe Monocle officially opened in August 2019. The eatery served burgers, flatbreads, salads, and brunch foods, among other items.

“I’ve literally built Monocle with my own two hands, so trust me when I say there isn’t a harder decision than this,” said Knutson. “I will miss you all more than I can say.”