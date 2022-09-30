GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a “Instagrammable coffee shop.”

The building at 1671 Western Avenue was a Friendly’s since the early 70s. It was then a pizza place which closed during the pandemic. The building is located in front of Crossgates Mall and is next to the proposed Costco site. The location is set to be renovated, refinished on the outside and have a redesigned landscape.

Lia, a Guilderland resident and recent graduate of Siena College, said she researched for two years to create a vision for the restaurant. “We wanted to design a space that you would expect to find in LA or Miami, and make it accessible to everyone here in the Capital Region,” said Lia.

The Scene will be offering alcoholic beverages including wines, spiked coffee cocktails, seasonal drinks and classic favorites, as well as a coffee beverage menu. The food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, toasts, salads, sandwiches and a variety of shareable options.

“I loved this location because of its proximity to Crossgates Mall and I-87,” said Lia. “It’s also a short distance from the Albany campus. As someone who grew up in Guilderland, I’m very excited to become part of the business community in my hometown.”