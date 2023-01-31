COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A taqueria on Main Street in Cobleskill has reopened under new management. Once called La Taqueria of Cobleskill, the new restaurant is now called The Cowboy’s Taqueria.

The menu features tacos, burritos, sopes, quesadillas, fajitas, taquitos, and ceviche. Meat options include steak, chicken, pork, chorizo, and campechano.

The restaurant also serves beer, hard seltzer and canned cocktails. Desserts include churros, flan and tres leches cake.

The restaurant is located at 549 Main Street. The Cowboy’s Taqueria is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.