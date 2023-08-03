COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cobleskill Diner, a staple at 117 Granite Drive in Cobleskill, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The celebration is set for Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barbara Rickard had a dream of opening a café in Cobleskill and her husband, Ivan, made that dream come true in 1983. As the Rickards are enjoying retirement, their daughter Denene McLaughlin and grandsons continued its legacy.

The anniversary celebration includes games, face painting, a craft table, balloon animals, and a petting zoo for children. The event will also have a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, a large prize raffle, vendors, food, and more.

The celebration will go on rain or shine. To view the diner’s menu, you can visit the Cobleskill Diner website.