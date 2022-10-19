CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant’s last day will be Friday, November 11, said Owner Jason McQuade in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“First, and foremost, we would like to thank our valued customers for many years of business and continued support,” said McQuade. “In addition, I would personally like to thank the dedicated staff who have given their all throughout these challenging times.”

Harbor House originally opened in the mid-70s. McQuade started working there about 20 years ago while he was in high school. McQuade’s brother bought the restaurant in 1996 and McQuade took it over in 2015.

McQuade said a little bit of everything contributed to the closing. He said the prices of seafood have doubled, if not tripled in the past year. Owning the business is also hard on his family life and he’s ready for a new start, said McQuade. He’s still weighing his options as to what’s next for him.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said McQuade. “This decision was not an easy one, but one that had to be made.”

McQuade does not own the building, so it will be back in the landlord’s hands. For its final weeks, Harbor House will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.