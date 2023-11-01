CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Painted Lemon, located at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park, has been closed since the beginning of October. While the owners said this closure was temporary, the building has now been listed for sale.

Owners Kimberly Taylor and Chef Giovanni Iardazio opened the Italian restaurant in the former Brick Tavern & Grille space in January as their second location. The Painted Lemon’s first location was in Sherman, Connecticut.

On October 6, the owners announced on Facebook that the Clifton Park location would be temporarily closed due to staffing. Later, the building was listed for sale with Rose Breslin Realty as a turn-key restaurant.

On October 31, the owners announced on Facebook that the Connecticut location was permanently closed. However, the Clifton Park location is still listed as temporarily closed.

“Due to extenuating, personal and financial circumstances, as of today, we are going to have to close our doors,” said the post about the Connecticut location.

The Painted Lemon in Connecticut opened in 2018. Those with gift certificates will be reached out for reimbursement, said the post.

When NEWS10 reached out to Breslin, she had no comment about the status of the restaurant or it being up for sale. The Painted Lemon owners have also not responded to NEWS10’s request for comment.