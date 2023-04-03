The Flats is one of the restaurants participating in the Clifton Park Restaurant Week.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park and the Southern Saratoga Chamber are hosting its first ever Clifton Park Restaurant Week. The event takes place from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, April 30.

Participating restaurants will be offering breakfast and/or lunch specials for $15, as well as dinner specials for $25 or $35 per person. You can look at the menu specials for each restaurant on the Discover Clifton Park website.

Participating restaurants