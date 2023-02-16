ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany spot known for unique and tasty doughnuts has closed until further notice. One of the owners of Cider Belly told NEWS10 a number of factors led to the difficult decision to close their North Pearl Street location.

Fewer state and federal workers combined with higher priced ingredients and payroll meant they could no longer afford to keep that location open.

They’re currently utilizing the space for their catering operation as they work to retool their business model and hopefully reopen.