SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The site plans for a new Chipotle location have been approved by the Saratoga Springs Planning Board. The restaurant is planned for the site of 12 Ballston Avenue, next to Saratoga Strike Zone.

In the November 30 Planning Board meeting, the Chipotle plans were approved with the condition that an easement be filed, reviewed, and approved by the Planning Board. Then, the building permit will be issued for the site.

The site currently has a vacant 2,703-square-foot building that was formerly Paddy Duggan’s Irish Pub. The company plans to demolish the building and build a new 2,344-square-foot restaurant.

In total, the site at 12 Ballston Avenue is 0.32 acres. According to the plans, the restaurant location would have 23 parking spaces, a driveway off of Ballston Avenue, and a driveway off of Hamilton Street.

The Mexican food chain has 3,300 restaurants worldwide. In the Capital Region, Chipotle has locations in Wilton, Clifton Park, Albany, Glenmont, Glenville, Latham, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Amsterdam, and Queensbury.