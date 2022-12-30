GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chipotle is officially opening a location in Glenmont on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant said the first five people in line on opening day will get free Chipotle merchandise.

This location features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will also receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

This location is still hiring. Chipotle said employees get a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. If interested, you can apply on the Chipotle website.

The Glenmont Chipotle is located at 9 Moriah Road. The restaurant will be open everyday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.