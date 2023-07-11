CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A has announced the opening dates for its two new Capital Region restaurants. Both the Clifton Park and North Greenbush locations are set to open on July 20.

The Clifton Park restaurant, located at 304 Clifton Park Center Road is locally owned and operated by Scott Payne. The North Greenbush restaurant, located at 502 North Greenbush Road is locally owned and operated by Will Potts.

“I’m thrilled to finally open the doors of Chick-fil-A Clifton Park Center and welcome the community into our restaurant so they can experience firsthand Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality and delicious food,” said Payne. “I want to thank my entire team, as well as the community, for the continued excitement and for helping make this possible. The wait is now over!”

“The Rensselaer community has shown tremendous support and excitement for the opening of Chick-fil-A North Greenbush, and I look forward to extending that same level of intentional care to our guests,” said Potts. “I’m honored to have been selected to open and operate one of the first free-standing restaurants in the Capital Region and look forward to introducing the Chick-fil-A brand to the community, meeting our guests on opening day, and building lasting connections with our neighbors.”

Both locations will have dual-lane drive-thrus. They will also create about 80 to 120 new jobs, said Chick-fil-A.

To celebrate the openings, Chick-fil-A will donate $50,000 to Feeding America to support the hunger relief efforts of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The company is also recognizing 100 local heroes at each restaurant by awarding them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Both locations will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program to donate extra food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits. Both restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out.