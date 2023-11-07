ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A has proposed a new location in the city of Albany. The restaurant would be located at 944 Central Avenue.

According to the plans, the Chick-fil-A restaurant building would be about 5,200 square-feet, have two drive-thru lanes and an outdoor patio with seating. It would have about 98 parking spaces and cost around $750,000 to build.

The restaurant would employ about 125 to 150 employees and be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The company is known for its restaurants being closed on Sundays.

The proposal and site plans were sent to the Albany Department of Planning and Development on October 26. On November 3, the city’s Director of Planning responded to the proposal with some compliance issues that would need to be addressed before the project moves forward.

If approved, construction is estimated to start on April 15, 2024. The restaurant is estimated to be completed and occupied by September 19.

Chick-fil-A opened locations in Clifton Park and North Greenbush in July. Another location was proposed for Latham in 2021, but has not gone forward yet. There is also a Chick-fil-A in the Albany International Airport, but you need a plane ticket to eat there.