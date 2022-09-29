CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A has been granted a building permit to begin construction at the former Pier 1 Imports site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. The new restaurant will be within walking distance of 99 Restaurants, Olive Garden, Mobil, and Starbucks.

According to John Scavo, the Director of Planning for Clifton Park, Chick-fil-A can pick up the permit to begin demolition of the 9,000 square foot former Pier 1 building. They can then start construction on the new 5,000 square foot restaurant which will include outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

The Chick-fil-A plans for this location were approved during a Planning Board meeting on May 10. Scavo expects the restaurant to open in spring 2023.

Chick-fil-A is also opening a North Greenbush location and the company is looking at a late winter opening. Currently, you need a plane ticket at Albany International Airport to get Chick-fil-A in the the Capital Region.