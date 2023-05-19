TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To celebrate Chick-fil-A opening restaurants in the Capital Region, the company is giving away free chicken sandwiches at the Tri-City ValleyCats game on Saturday, May 20. The ValleyCats are facing the Washington Wild Things at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy at 6:30 p.m.

According to the ValleyCats website, the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen will be offering the sandwiches to ticketed Tri-City ValleyCats guests starting at the 7th inning, around 8:30 p.m. The sandwiches will be on a first come, first served basis. Fans must show a ticket to receive one complimentary sandwich.

Chick-fil-A is in the process of opening restaurants in Clifton Park, North Greenbush and Latham. Clifton Park and North Greenbush are expected to open later this summer. The Latham location is still in the early planning stages.

Chick-fil-A will be giving out the sandwiches in Parking Lot H. You can buy tickets to the game on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.